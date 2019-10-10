|
|
HUGHES ROLAND
age 81, of East Liberty, formerly of the Hill District, on Friday, transitioned from this life October 4, 2019. Beloved father of Virginia Hill, Dilworth, grandfather of Nicole Banks, Kindergarten Teacher Allegheny, Erica Morado, Teaching Assistant, Brookline, Uncle of Diane Davis, School Police, Shavonne Davis-Johnson, Curriculum Department, and great grandfather of Aden Banks, Allderdice, Alec Banks, Schiller, Curtis and Jocelyn Morado, Brookline, Marquise Williams South Hills Middle. Friends received at Sheffield 225 Beltzhoover Avenue, Pgh. PA 15210, Thursday, October 10, 2019 2-8 p.m. Homegoing Service, Friday October 11, 2019, 11am at Solid Rock Foundation 435 Broadway Street, Carnegie, PA 15106. Interment at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of, please make donations to the Center that Cares, 2701 centre Ave 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019