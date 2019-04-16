Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Roland Julius Kieffer, age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Happily married for 52 years to his high school sweet heart, Maryalice (Schimmel) Keiffer; father of Rhonda (Steve) Colucci and Kimberly (Harry King) Kieffer; loving grandfather of Kristian and Devin Colucci and Ally and Tyler King. Roland loved and adored his grandchildren and his family. Family and friends received Tuesday, April 16, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Rd., Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fresenuis Kidney Care at 1401 Forbes Ave. #250, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to the Starzl Transplantation Institute, 3459 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
