Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
ROMAN A. MANUEL Obituary
MANUEL ROMAN A.

Age 28, of Ross Twp., unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved son of Ronald M. and Janice M. Fees Manuel. Grandson of the late Olga and John Fees; and Anthony and Marie Manuel. Roman was a Volunteer Firefighter with several different Fire Companies and was currently a student at the Chapel Hill Campus of The University of North Carolina. He also was the proud owner of Ruger, his beloved Belgian Malinois. Visitation Mon. and Tues. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials suggested to , or The donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
