MANUEL ROMAN A.
Age 28, of Ross Twp., unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved son of Ronald M. and Janice M. Fees Manuel. Grandson of the late Olga and John Fees; and Anthony and Marie Manuel. Roman was a Volunteer Firefighter with several different Fire Companies and was currently a student at the Chapel Hill Campus of The University of North Carolina. He also was the proud owner of Ruger, his beloved Belgian Malinois. Visitation Mon. and Tues. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials suggested to , or The donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019