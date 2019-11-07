|
SPILNYK ROMAN
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, of Oakland. Husband of the late Maria Spilnyk; father of Gina (Nick) Lamia, Helen (Gary) Powell and Harry Spilnyk; grandfather of Gina Maria Lamia, Carol and Zachary Wevodau and Susan and Chris Peterson; great-great-grandfather of Zachary, Abigail, Cody and Chloe. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon where funeral services will be held at 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019