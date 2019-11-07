Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
ROMAN SPILNYK

ROMAN SPILNYK Obituary
SPILNYK ROMAN

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, of Oakland. Husband of the late Maria Spilnyk; father of Gina (Nick) Lamia, Helen (Gary) Powell and Harry Spilnyk; grandfather of Gina Maria Lamia, Carol and Zachary Wevodau and Susan and Chris Peterson; great-great-grandfather of Zachary, Abigail, Cody and Chloe. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon where funeral services will be held at 12 noon. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
