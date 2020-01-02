Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
TALLEY ROMIR NAPPER

Age 24, of Wilkinsburg. Unexpectedly passed on December 22, 2019. Beloved father of Javontae Fitzgerald and the late Charlette Napper Talley; son of Latasha Talley and the late Vincent Napper; grandson of Patricia Talley, Raymond Talley, and Correne Mograb; brother of Khalil Talley, Daysean Talley, Dontay Napper and Tia Napper. Friends and family received Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mount Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave., 15206, where funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Professional services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC. 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
