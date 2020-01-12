|
|
GALLAGHER RON D.
Age 37, of Pittsburgh, formerly of White Oak, died Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born October 22, 1982, in McKeesport, a son of Ronald (Debra) Gallagher of Trafford and Sandra Pardoe of Florida. Ron was a graduate of McKeesport High School and was a self-employed HVAC contractor. He loved God, family, life, and sports and also loved all the children. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Lisa Birch and her children, Addison and Peyton; his grandparents, Roy "Larry" Gallagher and Norma Jean Hetherington; his siblings, Shaun Gallagher and Kristin Marsella-Lash; nieces, Aryana Marsella and Annabelle Lash; also aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to assist the family. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020