Of Bethel Park, on Monday August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 40 years to Dee Dee; loving brother of Judy Getner; also survived by extended family and many close friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Memorial service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in The Community of the Crucified One Church, 335 E. 10th Ave., Homestead, PA 15120. Inurnment Private. Family suggests memorial contributions to The Community of the Crucified One. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019