AURILA RONALD A.
Of Crescent Twp., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Aurila; son of the late William and Nell Aurila; loving father of Scott J. Aurila and Brad (wife Juliane) Aurila; brother of Thomas (wife Lois) Aurila and Nancy (husband James) McNally; loving grandfather of Lee and Elaina Aurila. Ron served his country in the US Air Force. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, St. Margaret Mary Church, Moon Twp. Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis, 412-264-3050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019