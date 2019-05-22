MAGISTRI RONALD A.

Age 84, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of over 60 years to Margaret L. Magistri; loving father of Cheryl Horvath and Gregg Magistri; cherished grandfather of Joshua P. Horvath; devoted uncle of Kim, Lee, and Robbie; also survived by other extended family and many friends. Ronald proudly served in the US Navy. He made a successful career with Bituminous Casualty Insurance, retiring as Regional Claims Manager. Family and friends will be received Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). A final farewell will take place at the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to the William Penn Memorial Cemetery, 3559-3599 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. www.jobefuneralhome.com.