Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
RONALD A. MAGISTRI

RONALD A. MAGISTRI Obituary
MAGISTRI RONALD A.

Age 84, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of over 60 years to Margaret L. Magistri; loving father of Cheryl Horvath and Gregg Magistri; cherished grandfather of Joshua P. Horvath; devoted uncle of Kim, Lee, and Robbie; also survived by other extended family and many friends. Ronald proudly served in the US Navy. He made a successful career with Bituminous Casualty Insurance, retiring as Regional Claims Manager. Family and friends will be received Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). A final farewell will take place at the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to the William Penn Memorial Cemetery, 3559-3599 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.  Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
