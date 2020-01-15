Home

RONALD A. "MAC" McINTYRE

RONALD A. "MAC" McINTYRE Obituary
McINTYRE RONALD A. "MAC"

Age 40, of Canonsburg, PA, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born April 27, 1979 in Boston, MA. A son of Margaret (Peggy) Davin White of Bethel Park and the late Ronald Anthony McIntyre, Sr., and had been a resident of Canonsburg since 2006. Mr. McIntyre attended both the Bible Chapel in McMurray and the St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair. He was a graduate of Bethel Park High School, class of 1997, where he was a member of the football team and also was a black belt in tang soo do, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, class of 2002, and a graduate of the Allegheny County Police Academy. Mr. McIntyre was devoted to his family and enjoyed reading, seeing movies, cruises and beach vacations. He was a former employee of the University of Pittsburgh Campus Police and a former Patrolman with the city of Washington Police Department. Mr. McIntyre was employed as a Patrolman from 2004 until he was placed on medical retirement due to line of duty injuries received while evacuating residents of a fire in the George Washington Hotel in 2006, and was immediately appointed the city of Washington Code Enforcement Officer, the position he held at his death. He was a member of the Washington Lodge of the National Fraternal Order of Police #095. On May 26, 2007 he married Heidi J. Cook who survives. In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are two children, Andrew "Drew" and Elizabeth "Lizzie" McIntyre both at home; two sisters, Meg (Steve) Oechslein of Purcellville, VA and  Alisha (Luke) Wetzel of Pittsburgh; five nieces and many family members, all who will miss him dearly. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 with Rev. August Hurst officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray, PA. The Washington Lodge #095 F.O.P. will conduct a memorial service in the church on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the W.P.P.B.F., 337 Winters Circle, Canonsburg, PA 15317.  Arrangements are under the direction of the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., Rogersville, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
