PACY RONALD A.
Ronald A. Pacy, 84 of Monessen passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence. Ronald had taught with the Carrick High School for 33 years prior to his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Ace Pacy; and daughter, Lynne Belder. Funeral arrangements by the RHOME FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen where friends will be welcomed on Friday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at St. Andrew the Apostle Church (Donora Campus) at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020