Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD PAHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD A. PAHLER


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD A. PAHLER Obituary
PAHLER RONALD A.

Age 57, unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 of Butler formerly of Baldwin. Father of Ashley, Keith and Patricia; son of James E. and Janet M. (Strobel) Pahler; brother of Gregg (Jacki), Michael (Shelly), Kimberly (David) Coyne and the late James, Jr.; uncle of David, Garrett, Victoria and Seth Coyne; Kyle, Lauren, Andrew Pahler and James Pahler, III; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now