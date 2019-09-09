|
PAHLER RONALD A.
Age 57, unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019 of Butler formerly of Baldwin. Father of Ashley, Keith and Patricia; son of James E. and Janet M. (Strobel) Pahler; brother of Gregg (Jacki), Michael (Shelly), Kimberly (David) Coyne and the late James, Jr.; uncle of David, Garrett, Victoria and Seth Coyne; Kyle, Lauren, Andrew Pahler and James Pahler, III; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019