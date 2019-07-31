Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
RONALD A. PRELOSKY


1928 - 2019
RONALD A. PRELOSKY Obituary
PRELOSKY RONALD A.

Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Delina (Laurito) Prelosky and loving brother of Gloria Prelosky. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Prelosky and mother, Margaret (Mechak) Prelosky. Ronald was a Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was an avid coin collector and Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers Fan. He was also a great gardener. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow at the William Penn Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
