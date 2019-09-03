Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
Bethel Park, PA
RONALD A. RELOSKY Obituary
RELOSKY RONALD A.

Of Canonsburg, age 54; passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August  31, 2019; beloved husband of 24 years to Christine Relosky; loving father of Reed and Riley; son of the late Ronald R. and Frances Relosky; brother of the late René Relosky; brother-in-law of Barbie Kianka,  Lisa (Willie) Sans and John (Lori) Kianka; uncle of Kyle, Matthew, Ayden, Brandon, Josh and Elizabeth; also survived by several cousins and friends.  Ron graduated with a Masters from Duquesne University; he was a proud father and loved watching his children's sporting events and activities.  He was avid Steelers fan; he enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching all sports.  Family and friends will be received Wednesday, 11-2 and 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park.  Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven. "It's never a hassle in Uncle Ron's Castle." www.henneyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
