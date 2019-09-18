Home

Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
RONALD A. STEVENS

RONALD A. STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS RONALD A.

On Sept. 14, 2019 of Ross Twp. Loving husband of Susan (Clark) Stevens; beloved father of Ronald A., Jr. "Hamburger", Albert, Luke Louis, Julie, Ronda "Boo-Boo", and Daizy "Toodles" Stevens; brother of Raymond, Jr., Donald, Bill, Joseph, Christine, Barbara Stevens and Linda Cross. He is also survived by loving nephews, nieces and cousins. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive McCandless where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
