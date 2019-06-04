LETENDER RONALD ANTHONY

South Park, PA, died June 1, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital after a short illness with lung cancer. Mr. Letender is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene (Brown); three children, Tracy Letender Lonett, Ronald and Edward. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one step-great-granddaughter; also surviving are his siblings, Paul Letender, Geraldine Clibbens, Gwendolyn Wagner; in addition to many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Ron is an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm where he earned several medals/commendations, including Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster among many others. He grew up in Mt. Oliver, one of seven children of Arthur and Elisabeth (Betty) Letender. Growing up outside of Pittsburgh, Ron's love for cars began with a 1940s car he came upon that needed much attention. His passion for car restoration has since then been his number one hobby and, if you ask his family, his way-of-life. With his natural mechanical ability, his garage and driveway became the neighborhood hangout and party home for all. He took pride in the fact that he always had great friends that would come by to seek his advice or help from him. He served as Tech SGT (Aerospace Propulsion Technical Jet Enginneer) in the Air Force and then continued his military career as an Airman in the Air National Guard until 1995. Ron was honored and admired for his dedication and service. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him. Love for his country and family was apparent to all who had the good fortune to be part of his life. Services will be held Tuesday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA. Interment will be Wednesday, June 5 at10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to s Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 p) 412-471-0935