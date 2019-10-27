|
CARLSON. SR. RONALD B.
Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Loving father of Bruce (former wife Marjorie) (fiancee Melissa Morris) and Erik Carlson (former wife Kelly) (fiancee Mickie Ninehauser); proud grandfather of Caitlin, Sophia, Finn, Kylie and Cody; companion of Wanda Mercer; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Services will be private. Ronald was a proud graduate of Wilkinsburg High School Class of 1959, playing guard on the state championship football team. Upon graduation, he attended Carnegie Tech on a football scholarship. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019