Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD CARLSON.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD B. CARLSON. Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD B. CARLSON. Sr. Obituary
CARLSON. SR. RONALD B.

Age 77, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Loving father of Bruce (former wife Marjorie) (fiancee Melissa Morris) and Erik Carlson (former wife Kelly) (fiancee Mickie Ninehauser); proud grandfather of Caitlin, Sophia, Finn, Kylie and Cody; companion of Wanda Mercer; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Services will be private. Ronald was a proud graduate of Wilkinsburg High School Class of 1959, playing guard on the state championship football team. Upon graduation, he attended Carnegie Tech on a football scholarship. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now