Home

POWERED BY

Services
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
2726 Center Rd
Poland, OH 44514
(330) 757-2244
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
2726 Center Rd
Poland, OH 44514
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
2726 Center Rd
Poland, OH 44514
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD B. SANDERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD B. SANDERS Obituary
SANDERS RONALD B.

Age 87, died peacefully Friday evening at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland surrounded by his family. Ronald was born October 13, 1932, in Pittsburgh, the son of Walter and Ruth (Clifton) Sanders. He was a graduate of St. Mary of the Mount High School in Pittsburgh and received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Duquesne University. Ronald worked in the steel industry for over 30 years, becoming President of PBI Industries before his retirement. Ronald also was a veteran who served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Church and the Youngstown Country Club. While working, he was a member of the Steel Service Center Institute and served on the board. Ronald joked that he had four main passions in life: family, the Pittsburgh Steelers, golf and Notre Dame Football. His wife, the former Olga Lubich, whom he married October 5, 1957, died May 13, 2009. Ronald is survived by two daughters, Kathy (John) Stone of Poland and Linda (John) Krieger of Hunting Valley; son, Brian (Cynthia) Sanders of Streetsboro; nine grandchildren, Emily, Amanda, Michael, Nequel, Colleen, William, Tyler, Julia and Brandon; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Karen Sanders. Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the HIGGINS-REARDON FUNERAL HOMES, Poland Chapel. Prayers will begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, celebrated by Msgr. William Connell. The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Mount Parish, 403 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15211.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now