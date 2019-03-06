Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
RONALD C. DIETZ

DIETZ RONALD C.

Age 88, of Glenshaw on Monday, March 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol L. Dietz; loving father of Timothy (Darci) Dietz, Deanna (Raymond) Dohn, Christopher (Limin) Dietz and the late Ronald L. (surviving Deborah) Dietz; brother of Allen Dietz and Carole Crooks; also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ron was a member of the John E. Mair Lodge No. 729 F & AM. Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m., until the time of services at 2 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
