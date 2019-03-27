Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Age 58, of Greensburg, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Mervosh. Husband of Diana Hallam; son of Michael Mervosh (Brandy); brother of Scott Hallam (Holly) and Joy Holder (Glen). A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 30th at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100).


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
