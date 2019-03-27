|
HALLAM RONALD C.
Age 58, of Greensburg, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Mervosh. Husband of Diana Hallam; son of Michael Mervosh (Brandy); brother of Scott Hallam (Holly) and Joy Holder (Glen). A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 30th at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019