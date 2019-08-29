|
O'SHEA RONALD C.
Age 50, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Son of Richard and Betty O'Shea; brother of Joseph (Trish) Kroniser, Kenneth O'Shea, Lori O'Shea, Connie (Rodger) Trammel, and Dana Long. Friends and family will be received Saturday 3-6 p.m. with a Blessing Service to follow at 6 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Please refer to englishfuneralhome.com to view complete obituary details.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019