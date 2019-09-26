Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Bridgeville
244 Station Street
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD PEZZINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD C. PEZZINO


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
RONALD C. PEZZINO Obituary
PEZZINO RONALD C.

Ronald C. Pezzino, age 63, of Southview, on Tuesday, September 24,2019. Beloved husband of 36 years to Jill (Gardner); loving father of Lauren (Zach) Kinser and the late Zack; grandfather of Devon Pezzino, Owen and Eli Kinser. Ron graduated from Allegheny College where he played football and wrestled. He retired after 35 years with the state. He was a sports enthusiast, loved rock and roll, especially the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ron always looked forward to going to the beach with his family. A memorial service will be held for Ron at the Bridgeville U.M. Church Saturday at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgeville U.M. Church. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now