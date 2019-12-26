|
SCHOFIELD, SR. RONALD C.
Age 87, of Neville Island, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alma (Panizzi) Schofield; dear father of Joyce (Don) Palm, Robert (Kim) Hoffman, Ron (Ann) Schofield, Jr. and the late William "Sy" Hoffman; also survived by six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother of Darlene (Louie) Cercone; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Goldie Schofield and his siblings, Dorsey Carter, Norman "Dutch" Schofield and Clifford Schofield. Also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Billy Mays and Randy Mays. Ronald was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local Union #66 and a member of the Shriner's of Pittsburgh. He was a great a man and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, December 26, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, (Kennedy Township) 15136, 412-504-2000. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. Burial will be private. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019