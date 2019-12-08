|
|
DeMATTEO RONALD CASIMIR
Ronald Casimir DeMatteo died on November 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born March 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh to Italian immigrants, Edith and Domenic DeMatteo. He was raised in the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh and attended Central Catholic High School. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and eventually earned a Master's of Health Administration at George Washington University. He started his career at Johns Hopkins Hospital and then moved to New Jersey to oversee the establishment of Riverside Hospital in Secaucus. Subsequently, he was the President of Englewood Hospital for many years. He devoted his life to healthcare and was steadfast in his principles. He was only able to play a few songs on the piano, but that never stopped him. He loved blue Buicks, the beach, parades, and solving crossword puzzles (in pen). He was predeceased by his sisters, Marion Sciulli and Marlene Pulaski. He is survived by his second wife of 32 years, Jane Martin DeMatteo of Montclair, NJ; and his first wife, Donna DeMatteo; his children, Ron DeMatteo and Diane Szott; and five grandchildren.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019