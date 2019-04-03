Home

It is with great sadness we share that Ronald (Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, and a friend to many), passed peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Ronald was born March 9, 1950 to John and Henrietta Harris, in Pittsburgh, PA. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Anthony Harris. Ronald is survived by brother, John (Jack); sister-in-law Kathy; sister, Anita (Nena), brother-in-law Paul; along with nieces and nephews, Nia (Anthony), David, James, Sean (Jeri), Fabian, Cherie, Ayo, Danielle, Gregory (Janaya) and Elizabeth. Ronald's Memorial Service will be held on April 20, 2019 at 11:00, Hilltop Church located on Aber and Vine Street in Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
