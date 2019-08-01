Home

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
RONALD "RONNIE" COLEMAN Jr.

RONALD "RONNIE" COLEMAN Jr. Obituary
COLEMAN, JR. RONALD "RONNIE"

Age 46, of Elliott, unexpectedly passed away July 28, 2019. He is the son of Barbara and the late Ronald Coleman, Sr.; brother of Cindy (Dave), Heather (Donald), and Mark (Heather); grandson of Betty West; and is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and nieces. Family will receive friends FRIDAY from 2-4 and 6 until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
