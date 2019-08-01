|
COLEMAN, JR. RONALD "RONNIE"
Age 46, of Elliott, unexpectedly passed away July 28, 2019. He is the son of Barbara and the late Ronald Coleman, Sr.; brother of Cindy (Dave), Heather (Donald), and Mark (Heather); grandson of Betty West; and is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and nieces. Family will receive friends FRIDAY from 2-4 and 6 until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019