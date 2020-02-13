Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
RONALD D. GRABOWSKI


1942 - 2020
RONALD D. GRABOWSKI Obituary
GRABOWSKI RONALD D.

Age 78, of Adams Twp., and Hilton Head, SC, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born November 20, 1942, son of the late Henry and Genevieve Grabowski. Beloved husband of Linda (Redondo) Grabowski, whom he married on September 28, 2002; father of Becky, David, Jennifer, and Jacqueline; grandpa of nine. Also survived by his brother, Daniel (Fran) Grabowski, nieces, nephews, and friends. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was a 32nd degree mason. He enjoyed Golf, and sports, especially Pittsburgh Sports. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Matt Klenk. Ron will be laid to rest with his fellow comrades at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Animal Friends or The .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
