RONALD D. KENNEDY

RONALD D. KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY RONALD D.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, age 85, of Pine Township and Melbourne, FL, formerly of Hampton Twp. Husband of the late Lois Jane Stamm Kennedy and Norma Perry Lavelle Kennedy; father of Nancy Lavelle, Amy Lavelle, Ronald Kennedy (Mary Ann), Beth Broeren, Bonnie Lavelle, Donald Kennedy (Barbara), Kevin Lavelle (Lisa), Michael Lavelle (Maureen), Jeffrey Kennedy (Kristin), and Karen Saber; also survived by 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Robert Kennedy. Born in Mars, PA on January 7, 1934, he was the son of the late J. Dean and Daisy McCarrier Kennedy. Ron had earned a BS Degree from United States Military Academy at West Point as well as an MS, MBA, and a Ph.D. From the University of Pittsburgh. He was a Director of Strategic Planning (Glass Division) at PPG Industries and had served on the Hampton Township Planning Commission. Ron was a Captain in the U.S. Army, flying planes and helicopters. Friends received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Services on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in West Union Cemetery, Pine Twp., PA. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Valencia, PA 16059. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
