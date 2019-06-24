Home

Age 74, of Bridgeville, on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Geralyn Dremsek; loving father of Tamara (Bruce) Piendl of Eighty-Four, PA and stepfather of Dale (Judy) Kirkpatrick of South Fayette, Robin (Bill) Zacherl of Atlanta and Kerry (Paul) Alauzen of Upper St. Clair; cherished grandfather of Charlie (Kelsey) Kirkpatrick of Kane, PA, Monica Kirkpatrick of Canonsburg, Tanner and Colby Alauzen of Upper St. Clair, Bailey and Riley Zacherl of Atlanta; brother of Gene (Helen) Dremsek of Cuddy, PA; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Cecelia Dremsek; his son, Raymond Dremsek and his sisters, Darlene Thorpe and Janice Prebbles. Ronald served in the U.S. National Guard and was a retired mechanic. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and Mustang lover, and enjoyed washing and waxing his vehicles. He loved spending time in Tionesta, hunting and fishing. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Washington County Humane Society or St. Jude. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
