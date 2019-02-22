|
|
GRIFFITH RONALD E.
Age 75, of Ross Township, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Brother of Catherine (John) Kutris, Elizabeth (William) Leach, the late Cora Sokolovich, and the late Harry Griffith. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (noon) at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held following visitation at 12 p.m. (noon). Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery (Mt. Troy Road). Ronald was a proud Army Veteran. For 28 years, he drove the school bus for North Hills School District. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to: It's About the Warrior, 12590 Perry Highway, Suite 700, Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019