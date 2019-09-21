|
KIMMICH, SR. RONALD E.
Ronald E. Kimmich, Sr passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2019, after living a wonderful life surrounded by wonderful people. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 18, 1932 to Florence Hohman Kimmich and Edward Kimmich, he never had a depressing day in his life, with the possible exception of a family camping trip to Colorado in 1975. His father owned a butcher shop in Market Square, where Ron learned the delicate art of meat carving. This skill would serve him well in later years as he meticulously landscaped his yard with precision skill, winning several garden club awards for extreme tidiness. Ron attended Samuel Hamilton Grade School, where he excelled in recess and most gym classes, with the possible exception of dodgeball. After a storied grade school career, he took his talents to West View High School where he played varsity football in an age when face-masks where not utilized, thus enhancing his movie star looks. After graduation, Ron served valiantly in the US Army in Europe (in peace time) as a member of the Red Ball Express, fulfilling supply lines, dodging anything to do with physical fitness, and escorting military prisoners, of which he barely survived becoming one himself by his own platoon. It was there he made too many to mention lifelong friends, who reunited every 5 years for over 60 years. It was also there he earned the nickname of Private Charlie Brown for his size 10 hat. This tour of military duty instilled in Ron his lifelong love of travel, as he visited just over 30 countries with the love of his life, Barbara Winter Kimmich (died in 2017), to whom he was married to for just shy of 61 years. His eyes would always light up when she entered the room, and theirs was a match made in heaven. Once Ron returned from Europe, he finished his degree in Business from the University of Pittsburgh after withdrawing from Penn State with a flurry of incompletes. Ron enjoyed a very successful 41 year career as a stock broker with Singer, Deane, and Scribner, Butcher & Singer, and Wheat First Securities. During these years, Ron enjoyed many wonderful friends who became family - the Hughes, the Schewalter's, and the Fitzgibbon's, to name just a few of those Ron loved to be with and to laugh with. Ron is survived by a family of six children - four sons and two daughters. This then grew to include four daughter in laws, and two son in laws whom he and Barb loved like their own. Ron went on to become the grandfather of 26, and great grandfather to 15 by the end of this year. He was a lifelong member of Highland Country Club where he won the member/guest invitational in 1973. Ron was a Steeler season ticker holder for 40 years, only stopping when the NFL became boring and sissified. Ron lived his entire adult life on 5 glorious acres in Gibsonia. Ron will be remembered by all who knew him for his infectious laugh, kindness, wisdom, love of landscaping, and his searing sarcasm, which thankfully none of his children inherited. Grief never ends but it does change, It is a passage, not a place to stay, grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith, it is simply the price of love……………… The world lost a good man that day.