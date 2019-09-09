|
|
MARSHALL DR. RONALD E. "DOC"
Born and raised in Turtle Creek, a resident of Monroeville for 25 years, age 72, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Sara (Jeffers) Marshall for 44 years; loving father of Pamela (Richard) Pietraszko, James Marshall, Lainie (David) Nagy, Kimberly Marshall, George (Rose) Marshall, and Shawna Marshall; cherished grandfather to eight grandchildren and treasured great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren; adored brother of Judy (Andrew) Koch, Richard (Keeny) Marshall, and Pastor Jeffrey (Cathy) Marshall. Dr. Ron was a 1965 graduate of Turtle Creek High School, attended the University of Pittsburgh, and was a graduate of the Palmer Chiropractic College in Iowa. He served the Turtle Creek valley with his chiropractic practice for 48 years and was a member of the Turtle Creek Fire Department for over 50 years. Dr. Ron was a longtime member of the F&AM Valley Lodge #613 and he was a Shriner. Dr. Ron also served as the team doctor for many of the area youth football teams. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 12-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A private graveside service will take place on Wednesday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019