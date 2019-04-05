Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
RONALD E. NOWAK

Age 78, of Cecil, entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Dear son to the late Stanley and Anna Nowak; brother of Raymond, Barbara, and Stanley; loving husband for 58 years to Mary Jo; extraordinary father to Ronald, Jr. (Kristine), Bridget, Edward, Daniel, and Michael (Keira); loving grandfather to Matthew, Gabriel, Jeremy, Jonathan, Brittany, Joshua, Kaylee, Joseph, Angel, Amara, and Tyler; loving great-grandfather to Ava and Maggie. Ron was a successful business owner of Metal Tech Machine Co., Inc. for 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, a Corvette restoration enthusiast, and loved spending time at the lake with his family. In his earlier years, Ron was also a talented doo wop singer. He had so many passions in his life but none greater than the passion he had for his family. Ron was a wonderful man and an amazing father and friend that was cherished and will be sorely missed. Family and friends welcome at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), on Sunday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Please No Mass Cards. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.  Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
