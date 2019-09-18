|
|
REPCHECK RONALD E.
Age 86, formerly of the 36th Ward of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living on Monday. Beloved husband of the late Rose Repcheck; brother of Jack Repcheck and his wife, Claire. Ron retired as an engineer from PPG Industries. After his retirement, he operated a UPS store. Ronald is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's, South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial from St. Therese of Munhall Church, 1 St. Therese Ct., Munhall, PA 15120 Thursday, 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019