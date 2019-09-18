Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Munhall Church
1 St. Therese Ct.
Munhall, PA
RONALD E. REPCHECK

REPCHECK RONALD E.

Age 86, formerly of the 36th Ward of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living on Monday. Beloved husband of the late Rose Repcheck; brother of Jack Repcheck and his wife, Claire. Ron retired as an engineer from PPG Industries. After his retirement, he operated a UPS store. Ronald is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's, South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial from St. Therese of Munhall Church, 1 St. Therese Ct., Munhall, PA 15120 Thursday, 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
