STEPHANS RONALD E.

On May 22, following a short illness, age 77, of Mars, from Woods Run. Devoted husband of nearly 51 years to Joyce; loving father of Lori Silvester (David) of Cranberry Township and Eric Stephans (Keri) of Mars; beloved "Puppy" to Kate and Harrison Silvester, Lily and Ella Stephans; brother of Bill (Sueanne) of Pittsburgh, Bob (Carol) of Southport, North Carolina, and the late Edward "Butchie" of Pittsburgh; uncle to Brian (Robin), Mike (Kelly), David (Melissa), Amy; and great-nephews and niece. Ron proudly served as a mechanic in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. After a lifetime of hard work, often at multiple jobs, Ron enjoyed his retirement years exploring flea markets with friends, finding and selling treasures – often to Joyce's dismay. (After all, how many bikes and riding lawn mowers does one person really need?) Another favorite pastime was meeting his buddies for coffee every morning at 7 Eleven. We invite everyone who knew Ron or his family to join us for a celebration of his life at Walnut Grill in Wexford on Sunday, June 2 from 12-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in honor of two of Ron's great concerns, children and animals, contributions may be made in his name to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Stand ID #E1724711 to benefit Victoria Lydon's Seneca Valley Senior Project) or the Humane Society of Butler County. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.