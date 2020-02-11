Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Union Dale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD STRAIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD E. STRAIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD E. STRAIGHT Obituary
STRAIGHT RONALD E.

Age 86, of West View, died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. Husband of the late Ruth Straight. Loving father of Debbie Rihn (Joe), Michele Walker (the late Doug), Janine Straight, Theresa Kaib (Al), Sandy Crowell (William), the late Ronald E., Jr., and the late Barbara Lucas. Brother of the late David Cutenese. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Ron also leaves behind his dog, Lulu, his best friend in the world. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Dale Cemetery. Ron proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Besides his service to his country, he was most proud of the money he raised for Team in Training from the multiple marathons he ran. He completed his last marathon at the age of 77. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team in Training, www.teamintraining.org or the , .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now