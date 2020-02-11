|
STRAIGHT RONALD E.
Age 86, of West View, died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. Husband of the late Ruth Straight. Loving father of Debbie Rihn (Joe), Michele Walker (the late Doug), Janine Straight, Theresa Kaib (Al), Sandy Crowell (William), the late Ronald E., Jr., and the late Barbara Lucas. Brother of the late David Cutenese. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Ron also leaves behind his dog, Lulu, his best friend in the world. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Dale Cemetery. Ron proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Besides his service to his country, he was most proud of the money he raised for Team in Training from the multiple marathons he ran. He completed his last marathon at the age of 77. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team in Training, www.teamintraining.org or the , .
