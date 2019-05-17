SERAFINI RONALD EMILIO

Of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at age 89. Ron was the beloved husband for 56 years of the late Gertrude "Trudy" Serafini and loving father to Ronald (Suzanne), Michael, Daniel (Michele) and David (Victoria). Ron is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Nicole, TJ, Maria, Kristin, Matthew, Joseph and Gabrielle; brother, Louis Serafini; and sisters, Lolita (Chet) Czarney, Adele (Cornelius) Conley and the late Alfred Serafini. Ron loved golfing and was a long time member of the South Park Senior Golf league. He loved yard work, feeding his birds and spending time with his grandchildren. As a young man, Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church, Castle Shannon. Burial with Full Military Honors in St. Anne's Cemetery. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.