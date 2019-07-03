Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD BURKARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD F. BURKARTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD F. BURKARTH Obituary
BURKARTH RONALD F.

Age 29, of Shaler, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved son of Ronald (Tracie Bulka) Burkarth and Debbie Burkarth; dear brother of Dillon (fiancée Talia) Burkarth; loving grandson of Peggy and the late Fred Hager and the late George Burkarth and Helen Mikszan; loving nephew of Linda Hager and Ken (Jeanne) Hager, Marylou Kalisz and the late Gary Hager; dear godson of Angie (Ron) Beyerl; also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ryanswings.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now