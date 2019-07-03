BURKARTH RONALD F.

Age 29, of Shaler, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved son of Ronald (Tracie Bulka) Burkarth and Debbie Burkarth; dear brother of Dillon (fiancée Talia) Burkarth; loving grandson of Peggy and the late Fred Hager and the late George Burkarth and Helen Mikszan; loving nephew of Linda Hager and Ken (Jeanne) Hager, Marylou Kalisz and the late Gary Hager; dear godson of Angie (Ron) Beyerl; also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ryanswings.org.