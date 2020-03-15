Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
RONALD F. CUMMINGS

RONALD F. CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS RONALD F.

Ronald F. Cummings, age 84, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020.  Beloved husband of Ruth A. Cummings for 65 years. Father to Rhonda (Paul) Persic, Roberta (Kenn) Lippert, Ron (Cheryl) Cummings and Rachel Patles;  beloved pap to Paul (Heather) Persic, Chris (Holly) Persic, Rachel (Sean) Conley, Jon Persic, Ryan (Karisa) Hreczkosiej, Amy Cummings, Marty Cummings, Scott Cummings and Ethan Cummings; great-grandfather to Graham Persic, Luke Persic, Ella Persic and Riley Ruth Conley. Ron will be missed by his family and many friends. Services and interment private, memorial service details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
