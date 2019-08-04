|
DiBUCCI RONALD F.
Age 81, of Glenshaw, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (Peha); loving father of Ron DiBucci Jr., Andrew (Elaine) DiBucci, Deborah (Dino Ciabattoni) DiBucci, Connie Rose (Matt Blasting) DiBucci, Nick (Kristin) DiBucci, and Tony DiBucci; proud grandfather of Ron III, Jimmy, Kateri (Bill Mienert), Natalie, Alex, Dom, Amelia, Anne, Samantha, Lauren, and the late Rocco; dear great-grandfather of Camden and Lilah. Ron served in the US Army and was a driver for Teamster 249 for 40 years. Friends will be received on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019