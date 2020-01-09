Home

RONALD F. HAMM Sr.

RONALD F. HAMM Sr. Obituary
HAMM, SR. RONALD F.

Age 79, of Spring Hill, passed away on January 4, 2020, with his family at his bedside. A kind and considerate man, he was married to the love of his life, (the late) Rose Marie Hamm. He is survived by his sons, Ronald F. Hamm, Jr. (Tina) and Tim Neiman; as well his two beautiful granddaughters, Alexandra M. Hamm and Isabella S. Hamm. His family, whom he loved, were the very reason he lived his life. Ron was born August 9, 1940, to the late Francis Charles and Elsie Hamm, in Pittsburgh, PA.  He is also survived by three brothers and four sisters. A graduate of North Catholic High School (58'), he served as a Pittsburgh Police Officer faithfully for 30 years.  He loved sports particularly where it involved his sons and grandchildren in the event. There will be a private Christian burial in order to be true to his wishes. In lieu of any giving, please make all donations to the Reformed Presbyterian Home, 2344 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC. (412) 321-0495.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
