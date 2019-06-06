Home

More Obituaries for RONALD PELKOFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD F. PELKOFER Sr.

RONALD F. PELKOFER Sr. Obituary
PELKOFER, SR. RONALD F.

Age 82, of Hampton Township, passed away on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Martha; loving father of Ronald, Jr., Sherri (Paul), Tammy, Brad and Jay (Aimee); grandfather of Corey, Luke, Mason, Jonathan, Kathryn and the late Joshua and Bethany; brother of Fred and the late Kenneth and Corrine; and son of the late Fred and Bertha Pelkofer. Ronald graduated from Duquesne Law School and practiced as an attorney for many years in Bloomfield. He loved to garden and travel. He was an avid fan of the Pirates and he adored his dog, Louie. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
