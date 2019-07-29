Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
RUFFALO RONALD F.

Age 74, formerly of Mt. Washington and Whitehall, passed away surrounded by his "two favorite girls" on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Donna (Tripodi) Ruffalo; loving father of Ranae Ruffalo (Scott) Emreschak; beloved son of the late Miro and Beatrice Ruffalo; brother of Raymond (Carol) Ruffalo and Regina "Sis" (James) Hawkins; son-in-law of Catherine "Rene" and the late Anthony J. Tripodi, Sr.; brother-in-law of Anthony (Michele) Tripodi, Jr. and Jeffrey Tripodi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Ronald was a dedicated driver for Laidlaw Transit for over 20 years and proudly founded the "Liberty Loop". He loved to shop for bargains at Macy's and looked forward to vacationing in Florida with his family each year. He had a very giving heart that touched many people and will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Thursday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
