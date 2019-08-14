Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RONALD FRANK BARGIBAND

RONALD FRANK BARGIBAND Obituary
BARGIBAND RONALD FRANK

Age 76, peacefully passed away on August 12, 2019. He was the son of Albert Bargiband and Zetta Krall-Bargiband. Ronald was born June 2, 1943, in Wick Haven, PA. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Fava of 53 years; son, Nathan Bargiband of Pittsburgh; sister, Karen Askey of Perryopolis; and brother, William of Perryopolis; and several nieces and nephews. He was an organic chemist. He received his bachelor's degree from Washington and Jefferson College and his PhD from the University of West Virginia. He was employed at Bayer for 30 years. He loved to travel and was an usher at St. Louise DeMarillac Parish. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Louise DeMarillac Parish. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, 724-941-3211. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 p.m. August 15, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St Louise DeMarillac Parish on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at West Newton Cemetery, West Newton, PA. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
