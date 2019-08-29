|
|
BURKARD RONALD G.
Age 81, of Ross Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of the late Helen A. (Delp) Burkard; loving father of Ron (Charlene) Burkard and the late Nancy McCormick and Doris Rodgers; grandfather of Ron G. Burkard, Shannon L. (Ryan) Indof, William J. (Amy) Rodgers and Richard E. (Erin) Burkard; great grandfather of Sadie, Claire and Brynn Rodgers, Emma and Ava Burkard and Alaina, Liam and Luke Indof. He is also survived by his longtime, dear friend, Eileen Anick. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Burkard. Ronald was longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons, North Hills Lodge #716. Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019