RONALD G. HAMER

RONALD G. HAMER Obituary
HAMER, RT (R) RONALD G.

Age 78, of North Versailles, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Hamer; loving father of Ronald E. (Deanna) and Charles (fiancée Diane); grandfather of Stephanie, Andrew and Katelyn (Nick Penvose); great-grandfather of Marshall; second youngest of 13 siblings; and a son of the late Frank and Ada Hamer. Ronald worked at Westinghouse in Turtle Creek till it closed in 1988. He had an associates degree in radiology and worked as a radiologic technologist until he retired. Ron's family would like to extent a special thank you to Cheryl Burris, who helped care for Ron. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.  wwwthomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
