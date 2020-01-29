|
METCALFE RONALD G.
Age 86, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born October 5, 1933 in Toronto, Canada, a son of the late Rowat Metcalfe and Harriet Lyle Newell Metcalfe. Ron was a resident of Marietta, OH for the last 26 years. Prior to his passing, he had worked with CSX Railroad as an Account Executive for 38 years. He was a graduate of Perdu University with an M.B.A. and played professional hockey for the New York Rangers in the 1950's. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a wise and funny guy with many, many friends. Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 26 years, Harriet Butka Metcalfe. His children, Mike (Kelly) Metcalfe, Joyce (Jamie) Metcalfe Ferguson, Danny Metcalfe and Louise Metcalfe. His grandchildren, David Ferguson and Andrea Ferguson Lewenski. His great-grandchildren, Ava Ferguson, Henry Ferguson, Charlie Ferguson and Stella Lewenski. Step-children, Robert Bitz, Beth (Jason) Darney and Jerome Bitz. Step-grandchildren, Paige Butka, Ryan Butka, Emily Butka, Zack Bitz, Joshua Walleck, Colt Bitz and Caiden Bitz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents are his first wife, Lise Metcalfe who passed away in 1993 and a sister, Joan McDonald. Friends are welcome on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at SALANDRA FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street Canonsburg 724-745-8120, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. To view or extend condolences please visit:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020