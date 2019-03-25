BECK RONALD GENE

Age 71, of South Fayette, on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Bird) Beck for 50 years; cherished son of the late Neal and Esther (Hatfield) Beck; loving father of Robert (Carrie) Beck, Michael (Patty) Beck, Catherine Boley and Kelly (Jack) Tolley; proud grandfather of Matthew and Alexander Boley, Schaeffer, Grayson, Elsa and Harper Beck and Maddox Tolley; also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Ronald was a retired Lt. Colonel, serving with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a graduate of West Virginia University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He received his MBA from Boston University. He was a member of Holy Child Parish and the Knights of Columbus, Council #Z12043, 2nd Degree, and an avid fisherman. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Holy Child Parish. Interment and full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Ron was a very dedicated sponsor to support seminarians in the Moshi Diocese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kilimanjaro Mission of Hope and Outreach, P.O. Box 5125 Portland, OR 97208. View and share condolences at:

