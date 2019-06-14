Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
St. Valentine Church
2710 Ohio Street
Bethel Park, PA
RONALD GEORGE YOHE
YOHE RONALD GEORGE

Age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in South Carolina while visiting his daughter. Ron Yohe was born June 19, 1942, in Pittsburgh, PA to Ralph and Jane Yohe. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Cassie) Yohe; three children, Jay (Melissa) Yohe, Luci (Rich) Keesee and Kate (Mike) Nolfi; and three grandchildren, Margeaux Yohe, Gino Yohe and Elizabeth Keesee. He was one of eight children; surviving are, Mary Jane, John and Rich and deceased are Ralph, Sister Pearl, Lucille and Geraldine. He lived a full, happy life and resided in Bethel Park, PA. He started his own painting company, Yohe Painting, and was still working up until his passing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, eating good food and enjoying the simple things in life. He was a selfless man, had a willingness to help everyone he knew and his zest for life was contagious. He will be deeply missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know him. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, 2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society by visiting https://www.svdpusa.org/.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
