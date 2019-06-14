YOHE RONALD GEORGE

Age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in South Carolina while visiting his daughter. Ron Yohe was born June 19, 1942, in Pittsburgh, PA to Ralph and Jane Yohe. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Cassie) Yohe; three children, Jay (Melissa) Yohe, Luci (Rich) Keesee and Kate (Mike) Nolfi; and three grandchildren, Margeaux Yohe, Gino Yohe and Elizabeth Keesee. He was one of eight children; surviving are, Mary Jane, John and Rich and deceased are Ralph, Sister Pearl, Lucille and Geraldine. He lived a full, happy life and resided in Bethel Park, PA. He started his own painting company, Yohe Painting, and was still working up until his passing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, eating good food and enjoying the simple things in life. He was a selfless man, had a willingness to help everyone he knew and his zest for life was contagious. He will be deeply missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know him. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, 2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society by visiting https://www.svdpusa.org/.